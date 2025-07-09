Students at The Dean Academy in Lydney arrived in style for their Prom at The Speech House Hotel .

Trucks, tractors, stretch limousines, sports cars and a fantastic array of vintage vehicles were just some of the means of transportation to the special event where students bade a fond farewell to staff and teachers at the school.

Headteacher Mrs Hannah Rowlands said: “Year 11 Prom is such a fabulous way to celebrate the end of our Year 11’s journey at The Dean Academy.

“For this cohort of students, it was particularly poignant as they had missed out on all of their Year 6 leavers’ events due to Covid.

“The night was a wonderful celebration of the Class of 2025 and everyone had a splendid evening.”

Three friends pose in front of a vintage Daimler.
Three friends pose in front of a vintage Daimler. (Dean Academy)
Aidyn Williams gets a lift.
Aidyn Williams gets a lift. (Dean Academy)
Jayden Gough in front of a Porsche.
Jayden Gough in front of a Porsche. (Dean Academy)
Josh Mason behind the wheel of an autograss car.
Josh Mason behind the wheel of an autograss car. (Dean Academy)
Four of the young men at the prom.
Four of the young men at the prom. (Dean Academy)
Three young ladies pose for pictures.
Three young ladies pose for pictures. (Dean Academy)
Bailey Ward and Sofi Brooks with one of the larger vehicles.
Bailey Ward and Sofi Brooks with one of the larger vehicles. (Dean Academy)
Connie Reeves in front of a tractor.
Connie Reeves in front of a tractor. (Dean Academy)
Cooper Wilson and Katelyn Ball smile for the camera.
Cooper Wilson and Katelyn Ball smile for the camera. (Dean Academy)
Cameron Maher has a high vantage point.
Cameron Maher has a high vantage point. (Dean Academy)
Two friends with a high-performance car.
Two friends with a high-performance car. (Dean Academy)