Students at The Dean Academy in Lydney arrived in style for their Prom at The Speech House Hotel .
Trucks, tractors, stretch limousines, sports cars and a fantastic array of vintage vehicles were just some of the means of transportation to the special event where students bade a fond farewell to staff and teachers at the school.
Headteacher Mrs Hannah Rowlands said: “Year 11 Prom is such a fabulous way to celebrate the end of our Year 11’s journey at The Dean Academy.
“For this cohort of students, it was particularly poignant as they had missed out on all of their Year 6 leavers’ events due to Covid.
“The night was a wonderful celebration of the Class of 2025 and everyone had a splendid evening.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.