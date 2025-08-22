THE Bream Summer Show yielded a big crop of entries for its 160th show.
Show president Diana Standing said the standard of vegetables, flowers and fruit was very high despite the dry summer.
“Last year’s show was really wet but it’s been very dry this summer but despite that there have been some excellent entries.”
Among the cup winners was Debs McKay who grew vegetables for the first time this year.
She urged others to “have a go”.
Jacky Hardy brought along a plant but not to compete.
She was hoping some of the Bream Gardening Society’s experts could identify the plant that had flowered for the first time since she bought it in 2017.
Research revealed it was a Shaving Brush Lily.
