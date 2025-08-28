TEAMS from Chepstow and Caldicot will feature at this Sunday’s (August 31) Festival of Walking Football in Cwmbran.
Thirty teams in total will enter the event, which will run from 10am to 4pm at the recently opened 3G facilities at Llantarnam Primary School.
The facilities include four purpose-built walking football pitches ensuring the highest quality for players, with music and refreshments available for attendees.
Nick Beckett, Chair of Cwmbran Celtic’s Walking Football section said: “Although walking football can be played by anyone, it is perfect for older people and particularly for people with mobility issues, who, regardless of their level of fitness or condition, want a moderate-intensity physical activity to keep them active and safe,” he said.
“We all know that regular physical activity is essential for good health. Walking football, with its many health, social and economic benefits, offers older people an effective way of staying active and improving their well-being.
“Walking football is designed to be responsive to the specific circumstances and needs of older participants, with an age-appropriate, player-centred approach which focuses on fun and safety.”
The event looks to further boost the number of participants in the increasingly popular sport, whilst also showcasing the newly-formed Gwent Walking Football League.
It has been organised by Cwmbran Celtic FC, which established its own walking football section around 12 months ago and has over 100 members. Cwmbran Celtic is working closely with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), Gwent Walking Football League and Caldicot Town AFC to drive greater participation in the sport.
Organisers said walking football allows participants to maintain an active lifestyle in a fun, social setting, and benefits those who are overweight, have mobility issues, dementia, hypertension, cancer or type-two diabetes.
These sentiments were mirrored recently by Caldicot FC’s Stewart Wood, following Wales’ triumph at the over 50s International Walking Football Federation World Championship final in Sweden.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.