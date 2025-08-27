NHS Gloucestershire has invited residents of Gloucestershire to the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, September 24.
The AGM will be held at Gloucester Guildhall between 4.30pm to 6.00pm.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “We warmly invite members of the public to join us for the NHS AGM. This event is a chance to hear about the progress and priorities of local health and care services, and to take part in open discussion with senior leaders.
“Whether you’re a patient, carer, community partner, or simply interested in local health services, your voice matters.”
Residents hoping to attend need to book their place for free online before September 19. You can call the switchboard for enquiries on 0300 422 2222.
