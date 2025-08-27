A CAR expert has given some handy tips for new drivers on how to reduce car insurance costs, ahead of the new academic year.
As university students from the Forest of Dean return to their studies in September, or start their brand new education venture, many may also be looking to insure their vehicle. However, new drivers aged 17–19 are facing average annual insurance premiums of £1,346, the highest of any age group, and those aged 20-29 even still paying an average of £998 a year.
Sam Evans, director of UK car dealership Beck Evans, says that many new drivers miss easy savings because they simply accept their first quote without properly checking what deals are out there.
Evans shared a bunch of tips that could help drivers cut their insurance bills significantly, particularly important for those aged between 17 and 25 who typically face higher premiums.
Pick a car with a smaller engine
The statistics show that vehicles with smaller engines cost less to insure because they pose less risk. These cars are less powerful, making high-speed accidents less likely, which insurers recognise when calculating premiums.
Insurance companies classify cars into groups from 1-50, with lower numbers typically resulting in cheaper insurance costs.
Take an extra driving course
New drivers who take a Pass Plus course can show they're a safer driver. This tells insurers you're less risky, which can mean reduced premium costs.
The Pass Plus course covers driving in different conditions, including motorways, rural roads, and at night, which are all situations that new drivers might find challenging.
Consider black box policies
Black box policies allow insurers to track how you really drive rather than relying on statistics about your age group. The device tracks speed, braking, cornering, and time of travel, rewarding you with cheaper insurance if you drive well.
Add a parent or someone experienced to your policy
Adding a low-risk, experienced driver such as a parent to your policy can bring your costs way down. This works because insurers calculate risk based on all named drivers.
Do not fake who the main driver is, as this constitutes insurance fraud known as 'fronting' and could lead to claims being rejected and policies cancelled.
Raise your voluntary excess (if you can afford it)
Opting for a higher voluntary excess can shrink your monthly cost. This approach works well if you can afford the excess amount should you need to make a claim.
Drivers should always check the total excess, which includes both voluntary and compulsory elements, to make sure it's still doable if you need to claim.
Shop around for add-ons
Car insurance add-ons like breakdown cover or legal protection might be cheaper when purchased separately. Price comparison between standalone products and bundled offers can save you a chunk of money.
Check whether existing bank accounts or credit cards already include breakdown cover before paying extra for it through insurance.
Talk to a broker
An insurance broker gives advice based specifically on your current situation. They have access to deals you may not find on comparison sites.
Insurance brokers can be very important for new drivers with unusual circumstances, such as those with modified cars or international driving experience.
The car dealership director also reminded UK drivers that it's illegal to drive without at least third-party cover, with penalties for uninsured driving including fines up to £1,000, six penalty points, and even losing your car.
Conclusion
Paying for the year upfront can save you a lot, though it requires a larger upfront payment. The savings can be substantial, often up to 20 per cent compared to monthly payments, because monthly plans come with interest, so you pay more in the long run.
