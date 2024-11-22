THE AccXel construction college has received a donation of 10,000 bricks from a major house developer.
There are enough bricks in the donation to the Cinderford-based facility from Persimmon Homes to build a family home.
It will enable students to practise the skills they need to learn to thrive in the industry.
The housebuilder makes its own bricks at its factory and last year produced some 44 million.
Louise Dawson-Thomas, AccXel’s head of education, said “On behalf of the entire team at AccXel, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Persimmon for its generous donation of bricks for our apprenticeship programme.
“We truly appreciate Persimmon’s support in this endeavour and look forward to sharing the positive outcomes that the donation will enable.
“AccXel looks forward to continuing this meaningful relationship and working together to support the growth of our students and our sector.”
Commenting on the donation, Persimmon Homes Severn Valley Managing Director Claire Burton, said: “We are delighted to support AccXel Construction College with this donation of 10,000 bricks. Our initiative is part of Persimmon’s commitment to developing young talent in our region and ensuring students have what they need to build their skills.
“It’s really important for us to cultivate a strong pipeline of skilled local construction workers, especially given Persimmon’s extensive footprint in Gloucestershire and our determination to deliver high quality homes for local people.
“We believe investing in today’s students builds the workforce of tomorrow, supporting the broader community’s growth and development, so we’re thrilled to help out with AccXel.”
AccXel – the Construction Skills Accelerator Centre – is the first co-funded, industry-led construction education facility in the UK.
It offers training programmes, professional education, and bespoke training to develop the next generation of construction professionals and upskill the current workforce.
It encourages pupils, school leavers, career changers and career starters into construction, as well as upskilling those already in the industry.
The business was one of the winners at AccXel’s last AccXtravaganza awards ceremony.
They were handed the bronze Constructing Futures Award to mark its funding of three apprenticeships at the college.