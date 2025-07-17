GWENT police received a report of a man using a horse and carriage to travel on the M48 Severn Bridge, near Chepstow, at around 5.25pm on Wednesday July 16.

“Officers attended and issued the rider, a 27-year-old Bristol man, with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and he was escorted from the motorway along with the horse and carriage.”

A 7.5-tonne weight limit restriction for HGV’s was also introduced recently on the Severn Bridge due to corrosion of the cables on the bridge.