GWENT Police are appealing for information to find Edward Jeremy, from Coleford, Gloucestershire, who has been reported as missing.
He is described as of medium build, approximately 5ft 11” with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his upper arm with a rose/swallow which is said by mum and dad.
Edward was last seen wearing grey and black shorts and a dark coloured t-shirt.
Edward is believed to have travelled to the Chepstow area.
Anyone with any information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to call them on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500232921.
