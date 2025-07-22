GLOUCESTERSHIRE Constabulary are appealing for information to help locate a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Forest of Dean.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Norah who was last seen located on Wynols Hill Lane in Coleford at around 4am on Tuesday July 22.
Norah has been described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build has collar length brown hair with a fringe and wears glasses.
Nora was last seen wearing a black t-shirt which had a gothic face and red eyes on, black camo print leggings, black Converse trainers with white laces and a hoodie.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said she might have a white cat mask with her too, and it is believed she has a black rucksack with her.
Officers are concerned for her welfare due to her age and this behavior is out of character for her.
If anyone has seen her or has any information on Norah whereabouts they are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 64 of July 22. Dial 999 if she is present at the time of the call.
You can provide information through the Missing People Charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity’s website: https://orlo.uk/zLMiI
