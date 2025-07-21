Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9pm July 25 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm July 28 to 7am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Stratville, multiway traffic lights installed by Severn Trent Water.
• A40, from 9pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40, both directions, Higham Rbt to Huntley - 2-way signals for drainage work.
• A40, from 9pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40, both directions, Higham Rbt to Huntley - 2-way signals for drainage work.
• M5, from 9pm July 30 to 6am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to 12, lane closures for electrical works.
• M48, from 6am August 4 to 3pm August 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.