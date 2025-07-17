POPULAR storybook character Stick Man will be making a special appearance to the Forest of Dean’s Beechenhurst on Thursday, August 14 from 11am.
Families looking for magical outdoor adventures this summer will have the chance to meet a beloved storybook character from the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.
The free event promises a fun-filled day for children and adults, combining storytelling, play, and the great outdoors. Alongside the chance to meet Stick Man in person, perfect, visitors can enjoy the interactive Stick Man trail through the woods, a selection of lawn games, colouring in and crafts, and lots more free activities.
Emily Fergusson, Forestry England Recreation Manager, said: "We're so excited to have Stick Man visiting Beechenhurst this summer. It's a brilliant day out for families who love the story and want to enjoy our beautiful forest at the same time!"
There will be five meet-and-greets with Stick Man across the day, which are on a first-come, first-served basis. The afternoon meet-and-greet will be a Special Educational Needs session, designed to be quieter with less queues. This session has to be pre-booked with limited spaces available.
The event compliments Forestry England’s year-round Stick Man activity trail, which you can find at Beechenhurst until January 2026.
To make the adventure more special, families can purchase a £4 activity pack from Beechenhurst Cafe, which includes materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport system. Young explorers can collect stamps along the trail, filling in their adventure passports as they complete each exciting challenge.
General booking is not required, you can just turn up on the day and join in the fun. You can find out more about the event via the website. To pre-book for Special Education Needs, you can email [email protected]
