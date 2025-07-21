A woman motorcyclist has died following a collision with a tractor on the Ross Road near Ledbury on Saturday.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A449 Ross Road at around 10.30am on Saturday.
The rider of the motorbike, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was travelling on a Honda CBF 500 motorbike on the A449 from Ledbury towards Preston Cross Roundabout. The tractor driver was driving a John Deere tractor which was towing a trailer containing seed drill. He was leaving a farm waiting to turn right onto the A449 towards Preston Cross Roundabout.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
PC Danny Somner said “Our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones, following this tragic collision.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage to support our investigation. Please contact me on 01905 973063 or email [email protected]”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.