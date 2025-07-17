POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man is reported to have assaulted a teenage girl in Coleford.
The assault is said to have taken place on Saturday, May 31 around 7.30pm on the cycle path which runs behind the Texaco garage on Old Station Way.
Police said the 16-year-old girl was walking on the path with a friend when they came across two unknown men, believed to be aged either in their late teens or early 20s, who were arguing.
The girl attempted to de-escalate the argument when one of the men turned on her, putting his hands around her neck until she lost consciousness.
Following the incident, the girl regained consciousness and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital as a precaution. Although she sustained no serious injuries, she was very distressed by what the man did.
Investigating officers said the first man is described as white, between 16 to 18 years old and around five-foot-nine-inches to six-foot tall. He had tanned skin and blonde hair and was wearing a green tracksuit.
The second man is also described as white, aged between 17 to 20 and around the same height. He had brown hair which was shaved at the bottom and longer on top and facial stubble. He was wearing all black clothing including cargo trousers.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was walking on the cycle path who may have seen what happened, or was in the area of the golf course and local football pitch between the hours of 7pm and 8.30pm that evening.
They are also keen to hear from a member of the public who stopped and helped the girl following the assault.
Forensic, house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place in the area and officers are now appealing for anyone who has dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage which they feel is relevant to come forward.
