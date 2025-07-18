A COUNCIL will use its share of a £5 million Welsh Government fund for play areas to improve two parks in Chepstow.
Monmouthshire County Council has £128,619 from the fund for works which must be completed by the end of March 2026 and will be used for improvements at the Burntbarn Road, or Western Avenue, play area beside Chepstow Rugby Club and Bulwark Park, also known as Piggy Hill.
The council’s deputy leader, Chepstow Castle and Larkfield councillor, Paul Griffiths said he welcomed the decision and described Piggy Hill as a “miserable park”.
The Labour councillor said the Western Avenue play ares is “very well used” including by younger siblings of those training at the “very successful” rugby club but said the standard of the park and its equipment has “been an embarrassment”.
He said he has never known Piggy Hill to be referred to as Bulwark Park but said “It is a miserable park.”
Cllr Griffiths suggested the rugby club, and St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, which is opposite, Piggy Hill Park be included in consultations on developing and improving the play areas.
He also suggested the council should consider if other smaller play areas, many on housing estates, around Chepstow “could be better used for other local amenities.”
Conservative opposition leader, Mitchell Troy and Trellech councillor, Richard John said the funding is “great news” for those living near the two parks but said: “Clearly the sum doesn’t touch the sides of what is actually needed to bring play areas in Monmouthshire up to a decent standard.”
He said the council should hold an audit of play areas in rural areas as some villages are “equally as deserving” of improvements to their play areas.
Angela Sandles, the cabinet member responsible, said all the county’s play areas were included in an assessment including those that town and community councils and housing associations are responsible for.
But she said the decision to invest in the two play areas was made because they are classified as NEAPs or Neighbourhood Equipped Areas for Play which cater for a wider age group of children.
The council will also use other funding for improvements to the skate park near to Piggy Hill.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.