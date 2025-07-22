“Participants started by discussing what makes Coleford special and what they valued. Then, what they wanted the town to be like in 10, 20, or 30 years’ time. Their ideas, insights and energy have produced a bold vision and nine key recommended actions to help guide the town’s next steps - we are grateful for their commitment and creativity. As a district council we have committed to responding to these recommendations within three months of the report being published and they will feed into our strategies and those of Coleford Town Council.”