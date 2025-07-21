The Battle of the Imjin River is widely recognised as one of the most fierce and intense military actions involving British Forces and is revered to this day in the Republic of Korea for saving Seoul, the country’s capital, from communist occupation. Following the battle, over 500 soldiers, including men from the Forest of Dean, spent two and a half years in captivity in North Korea. The memorial design echoes the freedom archway through which the survivors passed on their release in 1953.