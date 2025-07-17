THE FOREST Council has appointed a design and build contractor to take forward work on its flagship leisure project at Five Acres.
The appointment of Wilmott Dixon will ensure the project is both financially and environmentally sustainable, said Cabinet member for Five Acres Cllr Sid Phelps (Green, Lydbrook).
He said: “We have been working hard with the new team at Willmott Dixon to progress with the new designs for the facility to be built at Five Acres.
“The regeneration of Five Acres is hugely important for the local and wider community and one which will leave a lasting legacy for the Forest of Dean.
“Following unanimous agreement from councillors, we started work with the new contractors to develop designs that could cater for a wide range of ages and abilities and I’m excited with the progress that is being made.
“A key component of our work with Wilmott Dixon is to make sure that the new facility is both financially and environmentally sustainable, not just for the present day, but also long into the future.
“As a council, we feel that the latest designs should ensure this is the case.”
The council gave itself planning permission in 2024 to develop the first phase of leisure, community and commercial facilities at the Five Acres site as part of the Levelling Up the Forest programme.
Due to rising costs, a project review was carried out and it was decided at this point that a new design and build contractor should be appointed with Willmott Dixon chosen to lead on the project
The council is looking to move on to the next stage of the project as soon as possible.
This includes finalising designs and submitting full planning application for the 3G pitch and build.
“Operations Director at Willmott Dixon, Richard David says:
“Willmott Dixon Construction is delighted to be appointed as contractor on the Five Acres redevelopment scheme, a project that is so important for the local community at Berry Hill and across the Forest of Dean.
“This is a hugely exciting project and one that we look forward to working together with partners to deliver.
Along with Forest of Dean District Council, we’ll be hosting events to discuss the plans with the local community and details of this will be issued soon.”
The new design at Five Acres will incorporate facilities for a wider range of age groups, including soft play and cafe, power assisted exercise rooms, and large 53-station gym.
The former Speedwell Building will become new office an community spaces, and an outreach space for Hartpury University’s Aspiration Centre, and will be included in phase one of the project.
The refurbishment and new build is being designed with decarbonisation and energy efficiency in mind and will include air source heat pumps, solar panels and insulation installations.
Full details of the redevelopment, as well as comments and questions from previous public forums can be found in the regeneration section under planning and building on the council’s website www.fdean.gov.uk
