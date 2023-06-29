FOREST of Dean Brass made the long haul from Yorkley to the town of Bugle near St Austell to attend the 97th West of England Bandsmen’s competition.
The 272-mile journey to Cornwall was worthwhile as the band returned with first prize in the contest for the best march competition and second prize for their test piece performance.
The band were delighted with the outcome recognised by a large silver trophy and a cheque for £250.
Forest of Dean Brass have made several entries to the historic competition over the years and always enjoyed the competition.
Martyn Patterson the band conductor was also presented with a plaque as a special memento of the King’s Coronation.
For the event the organisers reproduced a plaque that was presented to conductors to commemorate the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.
On Friday, Bekky Berrow, the band’s Chair was able to share the trophy with children at Yorkley Primary School during a talk about brass band heritage and music.
Bekky said; “We had a great time in Bugle and we were delighted with our success.
“Our band is a very family orientated with lots of mums, dads and their children playing in the same band.
Our trip to Bugle was fun and it was a thrill to return with a trophy.” The Band’s next competition is at Wychavon and you can see them at various venues over the summer including Ross Bandstand on July 16.