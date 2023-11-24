POLICE are investigating an overnight burglary at a Wyeside pub, where raiders stole £600 in cash and the CCTV hard drive after allegedly using a code to open the key safe.
The Inn on the Wye at Kerne Bridge near Goodrich only changed hands last month, and the new owners have described the break-in as 'heartbreaking'.
The raid reportedly happened on Tuesday (November 21), with new landlords Amit and Hema Joshi saying the front door was unlocked after the key was obtained, before the office door was kicked in to grab the cash float, tips and other payments.
The CCTV hard drive was also stripped out, removing any recordings and rendering it useless.
The landlords, who also run the Maltings post office in Ross-on-Wye, took over the premises on October 27, and are now thinking about becoming card-only and beefing up security.
They said they are looking ahead though, with events, parties and Christmas dinners booked, and a new chef, Scot Durham from the nearby Cross Keys in Goodrich in place.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "A burglary at the Inn on the Wye, a commercial property in Herefordshire, has been reported to us on November 21. Enquiries are ongoing."