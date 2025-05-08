POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 32-year-old man died in a road crash when a car left a minor road near the village of Lea.
The incident yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 7) led to the emergency closure of the C1281.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to an unnamed road off the B4222 around 6.20am after a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a Toyota Yaris.
"For reasons not yet known, the car left the carriageway and landed on the grass verge.
"Sadly, the driver – a 32-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved."
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision off the B4222 in Lea at 6.41am.
"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man.
"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car travelling near Lea before the accident to email [email protected]