AN historic pub that has been tenanted out for the past 25 years, is now back with the farming family that owns the15th Century inn and has undertaken its refurbishment.
But three years after the Indian restaurant shut its doors, the Savidge family have taken the opportunity to turn it back into The Crown Inn at Lea, a traditional pub.
Ben Savidge, whose parents Mark and Rose own the building, which dates back 600 years and has had various additions made to it over the centuries, explained that the family have exposed beams and wall structures in the listed building that had previously been covered up and where appropriate, corrected some of the other areas where adaptations were no longer suitable.
When an ancient oak tree fell down on the family's fruit farm in Weston under Penyard, it was used to replace a number of rotten beams and create doors and the bar top.
The family have appointed Tom Howarth as the Crown Inn’s general manager who explained that he has been employed in the hospitality industry for all of his adult life and has just returned form working in Wellington in New Zealand for the past 13 years during which time he opened 13 bars and restaurants.
Tom said: “The capacity of the pub has doubled with the outdoor area capable of seating 80 people in the revamped beer garden, which is dog and children friendly.
“The dedicated restaurant has seating for 30 covers while the rest of the pub has capacity for a further 65 people.
“We’ve had a positive reaction from local people, who’ve taken advantage of our soft opening and approved of the changes that have been made.
“We’ve had a lot of support from Michelle and Mark from Lea Cillage Stores who have helped us out in times of need and given us encouragement throughout.”
The pub has a range of 10 draught beers and lagers on offer along with guest beers from its three real ale pumps. A substantial wine list has been provided by Hay Wines of Ledbury. And cocktails are on the menu too.
The pub has appointed a chef with 35 years of experience who will use as much produce as possible that has been grown locally. Gemma McLeod is the assistant manager while Caleb Errett is the bar tender. Local people, based on their personality, have been employed to fill other roles.
The pub’s external signage has been created by Dawn Evans and she will be returning to complete the internal signage.
Tom Howarth said that in the short time The Crown has been open, it has already become a community hub and that it had been a hard slog getting everything ready for the opening.
“It was a building site when I arrived. The Savidge family have been ultra supportive and allowed me the freedom to run the pub. It is a place where everybody can come and enjoy themselves,” Tom added.
As an addition, five bed and breakfast ensuite bedrooms have been created and these will be ready in time for the summer season.