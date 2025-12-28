VISITORS to St Mary and St Peter Church in Tidenham are being invited to spot the clues to well-known nursery rhymes among the Christmas trees.
The festival at the church which overlooks the Severn from a hill just off the A48 has been running before Christmas and runs until Tuesday (December 30).
There are a total of 16 trees which have been decorated by a variety of local groups, companies and schoolchildren.
They include Forest Community Walks, Sedbury Space crafters, Friends of Tidenham Chase Church, Tidenham Gardening Club, the church’s bell-ringers, Tutshill WI, Martin Singers, Year Two at Tutshill Church of England Primary, Rainbows and Brownies, Chase WI, Tidenham Historical Society, Sedbury and Tidenham Cubs and Beavers, church group Splash and local firm County Marquees.
Money raised by the festival will go towards providing new heaters for the north aisle of the church.
Linda Harrison, who is one of the organisers, said: “The Christmas tree festival began in 2012 and was started by Anne Martin.
“A Friends group was also set up to help keep Tidenham Church going.”
“We've had a Christmas festival every year, except the pandemic and the following year.
“Local people and local groups, volunteer to decorate a Christmas tree.
“We try and have a different theme every year and this year's theme is nursery rhymes.
The festival is open between 2pm and 4pm each day.
