The auction is on view on Tuesday, December 30 and Wednesday, December 31 from 10am to 5pm with the saleroom closed on New Year’s day and the sale then starting at 10am on the Friday and Saturday. The Friday auction will begin with the ceramics and glass section and offers a range of decorative pieces by Royal Worcester, Minton and Royal Crown Derby. Of particular note is an 18th century Worcester large porcelain tankard made to commemorate the Death of George II in 1760. It is estimated to make around £400/£600 despite a hairline crack to the rim – not surprising really, since it is over two hundred and fifty years of age.