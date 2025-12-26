A WYE Valley man wanted by police was arrested in Newport after police used a stinger device to stop a car he was driving.
Gwent Police posted a photo of the vehicle stopped near the city centre on Monday, December 22 and added: "Another vehicle got to meet our stinger device in Newport during a busy night shift.
"Colleagues from response policing in Monmouthshire called us wanting this vehicle to be stopped, as it was being driven by a wanted male from the Chepstow area.
"An unmarked police car followed the vehicle towards the Newport city centre area and another officer laid out the bed of spikes, which the vehicle went straight over.
"With the tyres deflating, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was swiftly detained.
"They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, affray, driving whilst unfit through drugs, and driving with a proportion of a specified drug (cocaine) above the specified limit
"They have been bailed for the violence related offences, whilst the investigation is ongoing.
"In relation to the driving offences, they were charged for failing to provide an evidential sample, and will now appear before Newport Magistrates' Court on January 5, where they face a driving ban."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.