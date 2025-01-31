A POTENTIAL strike by Gloucestershire bus drivers has been averted after they won an 11 per cent pay increase.
The drivers at Stagecoach West include a number who operate services in the Forest including links between the area’s towns and villages with Monmouth, Ross-on-Wye and Gloucester.
Members of Unite the Union voted for strike action last month but have now accepted a pay deal that will see wages increase by 11.1 per cent by this time next year.
This includes around a pound an hour pay rise with immediate effect plus a £400 one-off payment for drivers who began work for Stagecoach West before October 2024.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is trade unionism in action: Stagecoach West’s drivers stood together and secured a substantial increase in pay.
“Unite’s mission to drive up jobs, pay and conditions is once again putting money in our members’ pockets.”
The deal also protects weekend and bank holiday rates, which were previously under threat. If the Consumer Prices Index inflation rate is higher than six per cent in January 2026, pay negotiations will be reopened.
The drivers are based at depots in Coalwat, Cheltenham, Gloucester and Stroud.
Unite regional officer Amy Roberts said: “Well done to our Stagecoach reps and members.
“Without their hard work and solidarity this deal would not have been achieved.
“This result is a prime example of why those who want better wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to join too.”