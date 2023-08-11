The Daff-Y-Nant Services - Applegreen Greggs/Budgens, located at Whitchurch, Ross on Wye, has been commended with a stellar Food hygiene rating of '5': Very good by the Food Standards Agency. The inspection took place on 14 June 2023.
The business was scrutinised in several key areas during the inspection:
Hygienic Food Handling: Including facets like preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling, and storage, the establishment was rated as 'Good'.
Cleanliness and Building Condition: Examining cleanliness, appropriate layout, ventilation, handwashing facilities, and pest control measures to ensure optimal food hygiene, the service station excelled with a 'Very Good' rating.
Management of Food Safety: Focusing on systems and checks to certify that food sold or served is safe, gauging staff knowledge about food safety, and the officer's confidence in future maintenance of these standards, Daff-Y-Nant Services achieved a 'Good' rating.