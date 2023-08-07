James Peterson said: “Had my first date with Sarah here. Hard to believe we won’t be able to celebrate our 10th anniversary at this place.” Lydia Morison added: “Always stopped by here after the Saturday market. Their coffee and pie after a morning of shopping were unrivaled. It’s more than a diner. It’s an institution.” Claire Bennington said: “They sponsored our school’s annual sports event for three years straight. What a gem of a place! The community will sorely miss them.”