The application window for the awards will open on May 6, the day of King Charles III’s coronation, and will remain open until early September. Eligibility criteria demand that companies be UK-based, employ at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents, file company tax returns with HMRC, and function as a self-contained enterprise that markets its own products or services under its own management. A strong demonstration of corporate social responsibility is also a requisite for consideration.