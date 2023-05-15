The first-ever King’s Award for Enterprise is set to launch. This prestigious event, organised by the Herefordshire Lieutenancy, will take place on May 18 at the iconic Shell Store on Skylon Park in Hereford.
Tricia Thomas DL, chair of King’s Awards for Enterprise Herefordshire, will host this much-anticipated event. Thomas, along with previous winners of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, is eager to usher in this new era of recognition following the sad passing of HM The Queen.
“These will be the first enterprise awards to bear the King’s name,” Thomas said, “Winning a King’s Award for Enterprise will be a monumental accolade for any business. Herefordshire is home to an array of firms that are undoubtedly deserving of this honour.”
Renowned figures, including Lord-Lieutenant Edward Harley OBE, will grace the event with their presence. Attendees can look forward to hearing from Anita Lloyd, co-director of 2021 winner Lloyd Engineering; Jon and Melissa Melton, directors of 2022 winner Momentum Pharma Ltd; and Sonia Roberts, CEO and founder of 2021 winner Landau. Roberts, who also chairs the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, will be there to support the King’s Award for Enterprise across Herefordshire and Shropshire.
Robinsons Cider and the Shell Store will cater to the event, ensuring that attendees enjoy both enlightening conversations and refreshing beverages. To secure a free ticket, individuals can register online or email Tricia Thomas directly.
The application window for the awards will open on May 6, the day of King Charles III’s coronation, and will remain open until early September. Eligibility criteria demand that companies be UK-based, employ at least two full-time UK employees or part-time equivalents, file company tax returns with HMRC, and function as a self-contained enterprise that markets its own products or services under its own management. A strong demonstration of corporate social responsibility is also a requisite for consideration.
The winners, in addition to being invited to a royal reception, will receive a special crystal trophy presented by the Lord Lieutenant.