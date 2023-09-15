The research said that the average cost of purchasing a commercial property in Herefordshire is £436,710. This is a notable 22 per cent lower than the UK’s average of £560,913 and aligns closely with the West Midlands average of £445,475. However, with the new interest rates pegged at 5.25 per cent, the monthly mortgage repayment for such properties has surged to approximately £1,419. This is a significant jump from just a year ago when the interest rate was a mere 2.5 per cent, resulting in repayments of around £682.