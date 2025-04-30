A FEASIBILITY study to better understand the potential for pedestrianisation in Ross-on-Wye, has been published.
The project was first identified in 2021 as part of Herefordshire Council’s Ross-on-Wye Investment Plan, which aims to support increased footfall for a stronger, resilient town centre.
The study, commissioned by Herefordshire Council, supported by Ross Town Council and funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, focussed on the area around the Market House and considered the potential for pedestrianisation of Broad Street between the junction with High Street/Gloucester Road to New Street.
A range of options were considered, from full or partial pedestrianisation, pedestrian priority and shared use solutions as well as examination of other potential streets.
As part of the study the economic performance of Ross was looked at.
The report stated that the challenge for Ross was more about strengthening its key assets and remaining relevant and attractive to retain its strong market performance going forward.
Footfall data was also looked at and visitor numbers to the town were significantly above the other Herefordshire Market Towns with a dwell time in Ross-on-Wye that was equal to Hereford City and higher than all other Herefordshire Market Towns.
The key principles and overall aims resulting from the study are that the town should retain and enhance its strong retail and tourism proposition, ensure the centre remains operationally convenient for retailers and traders, reduce the dominance of vehicles in High Street, Broad Street and Market Place and enhance pedestrian connectivity in and around the Market House and Market Place enhancing the area as a key focal point in the town.
The study showed that there are no significant barriers to people accessing and enjoying the town centre that would warrant full pedestrianisation.
However, the study has been criticised for having a low consultation rate with the general public and the business community with only generalised questions being asked in person on a Tuesday as part of a street survey and online.
The study states that a more detailed engagement would be required to help shape any future designs and build confidence in the proposed solutions to enhance the pedestrian experience in the town centre.
