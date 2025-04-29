"We were called to reports of an road traffic collision involving pedestrians and a car at the junction of Ledbury Road and Three Crosses Road in Ross-on-Wye, Hereford at 8.34am this morning. An ambulance and a paramedic officer responded to the scene. Three pedestrians, a woman, boy and girl, were assessed by ambulance staff. All three were conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further checks. No one sustained serious injuries,” said an ambulance service spokesman.