THE parent company of Pontins are facing a corporate manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Wye Valley grandmother six years ago.
Wendy Jones, 68, who lived for many years in Ross-on-Wye and is buried in a churchyard north of Monmouth, died in hospital six months after a ceiling collapsed in a bar area at Brean Sands resort in February 2019.
The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised charges be brought following an investigation by Avon and Somerset Police and Somerset Council into the incident, which saw 18 people injured when a 40m length of air conditioning ducting collapsed, with six taken to hospital.
Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd (Pontins’ parent company) will face a charge of corporate manslaughter.
And Stephen Bennison, 58 and from Farington in Lancashire, has been charged with failure to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee under Section 3 of the Health and Safety Work Act 1974.
The defendants will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 6.
Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey, senior investigating officer, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of Wendy Jones. We have updated them of the CPS’ charging decisions.
“This has been a complex investigation and we’re grateful for the support of Somerset Council and other partners to reach this stage.
“We would like to remind the public that every defendant in the UK is permitted to a fair trial.
"No commentary, materials or details should be published that could prejudice this court process while proceedings are ongoing.”
Mrs Jones, was known as a stalwart of the Ross community before moving to Hereford, where she had had worked at the Herefordshire Tenants Federation Office and been chairwoman of the Herefordshire Housing Board.
The mother-of-two, who had three grandchildren, was buried at Tretire churchyard near St Weonards in September 2019 after a funeral service at Ross-on-Wye Baptist Church.