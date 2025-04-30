A mother and two of her children were taken to hospital this morning following a road traffic collision near John Kyrle School.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at the junction of Ledbury Road and Three Crosses Road in Ross-on-Wye at around 8.30am after reports that a mother and two children, aged five and nine, were involved in a collision with a car while on their way to school at Brampton Abbots.
West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that two children and a woman were taken to hospital, but said that no one was seriously injured.
"We were called to reports of an road traffic collision involving pedestrians and a car at the junction of Ledbury Road and Three Crosses Road in Ross-on-Wye, Hereford at 8.34am this morning. An ambulance and a paramedic officer responded to the scene. Three pedestrians, a woman, boy and girl, were assessed by ambulance staff. All three were conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further checks. No one sustained serious injuries,” said an ambulance service spokesman.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 8:50am this morning with a report of a road traffic collision in Ledbury Road, Ross-on-Wye. Officers arrived to find that a car and a pedestrian had collided. No arrests made."