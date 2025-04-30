A VICTIM who was abused by a paedophile at a Ross-on-Wye Scout camp during the 1970s said that his childhood was ‘completely and permanently destroyed’ by him.
Richard Burrows, 81, formerly of Birmingham, has been jailed for 46 years after for more than 90 child sex abuse offences at Chester Crown Court.
Burrows had previously fled to Thailand and changed his identity, before returning to the UK in 2024 only after running out of money.
The court heard from some of Burrows’ victims who read out their impact statements.
One victim said his childhood was "completely and permanently destroyed" by Burrows, having been drugged and raped in a tent, over a 12-hour period.
"What was left of me as a child was taken away by Burrows," he said from the witness box.
The man said he was 10 or 11 when he was abused by Burrows, who took part in scout camps and activities in Sutton Coldfield and Ross-on-Wye.
He told the court that on one occasion there had been a flood, after which he had had to stay in Burrows' tent, where the defendant raped him.
"I was drugged by him for 12 hours over the course of the night and raped," he said.
"There's never been a day that I haven't thought about him. I don't want him there in my thoughts.
"Burrows altered my life demonstrably and immeasurably. He changed my life irreversibly. His abuse strips away humanity."
The court heard that he had twice tried to commit suicide and had been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder.
"I would feel death was an easy way out," he said. "My childhood was taken away from me by Burrows and resigned me to a life of perpetual trauma, shame and despair."
Responding to his statement, Judge Steven Everett said: "Victims say they feel ashamed – you've done nothing to be ashamed of."
The judge added: "You did what many young boys did, and many of the other young boys who were sexually abused, which was not tell anybody."
Mark Connor KC, prosecuting, said Burrows had been convicted of the horrific sexual abuse of 24 young boys, some of whom were particularly vulnerable, while the defendant was in a position of power and trust."
Burrows’ offending spanned the period of the mid 1960s to the mid 1990s, before he was arrested, 27 years ago. However, he escaped justice and failed to attend a court hearing in December 1997.
Mr Connor said: “Burrows had fled to Thailand where he spent many years enjoying his life. He was able to indulge his passion for sailing, having created a false identity, only returning last April after he'd run out of money.”
The court heard that Burrows’ victims were from the West Midlands and West Mercia areas, were all young boys who were abused between 1968 and 1995, the majority through local Scout groups where Burrows worked as a leader.
In each case, he befriended the victims by using his position of trust over them and their personal interests, such as radio communications or boating. After gaining their trust, Burrows then went on to sexually abuse the boys.