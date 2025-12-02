A sapling grown from the Sycamore Gap tree, which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland for over 120 years before it was illegally felled, was planted at Woodcraft Folk’s Biblins Youth Campsite as part of the National Trust’s Trees of Hope initiative.
It is one of 49 given by the Trust to individuals, communities and organisations across the UK to create a legacy for the Sycamore Gap tree.
Woodcraft Folk, one of the UK’s leading youth organisations is thrilled to be receiving one of the saplings after years of empowering its young members to speak up for nature. The charity runs over 250 local groups for young people nationally. Many of these groups visit Biblins each year for camping residentials and outdoor learning activities as well as the site being open to the public.
The sapling was planted by the centre’s closest local Woodcraft Folk youth group, Coleford Woodcraft Elfins with Biblin’s Centre Manager Cat Crimmins overseeing. The group were also joined by representatives from Forestry England, Forest of Dean who Woodcraft Folk lease the centre off.
The arrival of the sapling comes at a very special time, marking the youth organisations 100 year anniversary and signifying hope.
Cat Crimmins, Biblins Centre Manager said: “Our young members like many across the UK were deeply moved and upset by the story behind the Tree of Hope. For years we have educated children on the importance of nature conservation and the protection of the environment.
The site is the perfect location for the sapling and we invite everyone to come and visit it and share its important story”
The Trees of Hope was launched by the National Trust in September 2024, one year after the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. Nearly 500 applications were received for the 49 saplings – one to represent each foot in height that the tree was at the time of felling. The saplings, now between 4 and 6 feet tall, were grown from seeds rescued from the felled tree.
Andrew Poad, General Manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: “It’s incredible to think that the first offspring of this very famous tree are now being planted – it feels like just yesterday that those tentative first shoots appeared. Over the next couple of years, the saplings will really start to take shape, and because sycamores are so hardy, we’re confident they’ll be able to withstand a range of conditions.
“To be able to keep the story of the Sycamore Gap alive in all four corners of the UK and in so many different settings is a fitting tribute, and we hope that, just like the original tree, these young saplings will touch many people’s lives.”
For more information about Woodcraft Folk including locating your nearest youth group please visit https://woodcraft.org.uk.If you are interested in visiting the tree at Biblins, find out more about the centre at https://biblinsyouthcampsite.org/
For more information about the Trees of Hope, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/saplings.
