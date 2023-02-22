Ross-on-Wye residents looking for their dream home have an opportunity to take a fresh look at the St Mary's Garden Village, which is offering a new phase of homes for sale. The Edenstone Group has now released the new Monmouth four-bedroom detached house as a show home, adding to the other three properties already available for viewing from the company's two housing brands, Edenstone Homes and Bluebell Homes.
The Monmouth is a generously proportioned, double fronted property that looks traditional from the outside with a sophisticated neutral tone color scheme, and metallic elements that give a nod to today's trends. The interior is spacious and modern, featuring a large lounge furnished with modern curved sofas and glass-topped coffee tables, and a study with black furniture signaling a space for seriousness. The convivial open plan kitchen, dining, and family room overlooks the garden, making it the perfect home for those who love to entertain.
The vibrant new neighborhood offers a range of community facilities, including a play area, wetlands, allotments, formal garden, community hub with bike hire and gym, and it has already become a happy home to dozens of happy homeowners who've gelled as a new community. Adele McCoy, Edenstone Group Sales Director, said that those who may have visited in the early stages of the development may find that their housing needs have changed, and the new Monmouth show home is the perfect way to inspire buyers.
The Monmouth, which can be purchased from £499,995, is the first family-sized property opened for viewing, and the company anticipates that it won't be long before the show home is sold, and they move out so that the new owner can move in. The St Mary's Garden Village will eventually feature 348 homes, and current availability across the Bluebell and Edenstone phases includes three-bedroom homes, bungalows, two-story designs, and townhouses, plus four-bedroom detached houses, with prices from £240,000.
For the latest availability and pricing see www.edenstonehomes.com/st-marys-garden-village or www.bluebellhomes.co.uk/stmarys.