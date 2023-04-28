Leading manufacturing company, celebrated the grand opening of its new £2 million state-of-the-art facility in Ross for liquid filtration manufacture (April 20).
The investment marks a new chapter in the company’s history and a realisation of the shared vision between its late co-founder Dean Kronsbein and his son Dustin, now the Managing Director. It is the first investment since co-founder Dean Kronsbein was killed in a boating accident in Italy.
The new facility, located at Alton Road, Ross-on-Wye, boasts a cleanroom and specialist machinery designed to support the diversification of the company’s portfolio. The cleanroom environment is a crucial component in manufacturing products for the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring minimal risk of contamination by dust, airborne microbes, and aerosol particles. The facility covers over 10,000 square feet of production space and has the capacity to produce over 180,000 filter elements per year.
Ultrafilter Medical has been a prominent player in the production of medical-grade face masks during the pandemic. With an initial investment of £6.3 million, the original factory was opened by Edward Harley OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, in September 2022. The company’s products, including the Ultramask, have been widely used in hospitals, care settings, and various industries across Europe and the UK.
Dustin Kronsbein remarked that the expansion into liquid filtration represents a strategic move in response to short supply worldwide, providing a faster and more reliable supply for global customers while reducing reliance on overseas suppliers for the UK customer base.
Despite the tragic loss of Dean Kronsbein in a boating accident in Italy, Dustin and the Ultrafilter team continue to honour his commitment to innovation, excellence in delivery.
As part of its investment in the site, Ultrafilter has appointed Dr Mozamal Nazir to the newly-created role of Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Nazir will be responsible for developing the company’s range of market-leading filters and building on its reputation for innovation and quality.
The opening of Ultrafilter Medical’s new facility indicates company’s dedication to growth and diversification in the face of adversity. With a strong foundation and commitment to innovation, the company is set to make a significant impact on the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage processing industries.
Ultrafilter Medical, founded in 2020 with a £3.6m investment from the Kronsbein family, operates from a state-of-the-art facility at Alton Business Park in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. The company employs 67 people and specialises in filtering airborne viruses. To date, its facilities in Ross-on-Wye and Germany have produced over 400 million masks, used by frontline workers in Herefordshire and further afield, including employees of the Wye Valley NHS Trust, Herefordshire Council, the Swiss Government, and hospitals across Germany.