A WYE Valley town council is off loading its iconic cast iron wayfinding posts which have been in place for over three decades.
The old fingerposts in Ross-on-Wye previously indicated walking distances in yards, which are now deemed outdated.
They also pointed to a number of closed venues and needed updating.
Some 52 signs from phase one of the project will be available to the public for purchase at as little as £20 + VAT each.
Whether this be for display in a local business or to add to a personal collection, it offers the public an opportunity to have a piece of town history.
To enquire about available fingers, please email the council’s tourism and events officer, Ophelia Rajpaul, at [email protected].
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.