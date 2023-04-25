Auctioneer William Probert oversaw the sales of finished cattle, which included steers and heifers. The top price per head for steers reached £2,176.72, with top pence per kilo at 332p. Heifers saw a top price per head of £2,044.02, with the top pence per kilo at 326p. The high-quality butcher steers and heifers sold between 320-332ppkg, with many heavier cattle fetching impressive amounts.