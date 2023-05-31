Ross Market has shattered the boundaries with a bustling bank holiday Monday trade on the 29th of May, 2023. The sale was highlighted by the striking sale of lambs to a remarkable 500ppkg and cull cows fetching an impressive £2134, stirring up a thrilling market atmosphere.
The spotlight of the day fell upon the cattle trade. A somewhat reduced entry of 47 finished cattle did nothing to hinder a blistering trade that reached a summit of £2228. Although the entry was weighted by more commercial cattle, the few top-notch steers and heifers on offer found keen buyers. Particularly noteworthy were the continental steers and heifers that commanded prices ranging from 280 to a significant 310ppkg.
EJ & JM Westoby & Sons from Brooklands took home top honours with their cattle fetching £2228.32, followed closely by DM & CS Andrews from Glen Court Farm who were not far behind with £2166.48. Both also took the podium in the price per kilo stakes with 310ppkg and 306ppkg respectively.
Equally impressive was the cull cow trade where a limited entry of 17 cows still managed a fiery trade peaking at £2134. Many of the cows exchanged hands from 220 to 260ppkg, raking in £1700 to £2134, and a whopping overall average of £1427 per head.
The lamb trade also had its fair share of the limelight, with a hefty entry of 1582 lambs sparking a fast-paced trade peaking at £190 and 500ppkg. Superior quality continental lambs were especially popular, commanding prices from 380 to 500ppkg.
B Blandford & Sons from Netherton Farm took the top spots in both price per head and kilo for lambs, with their 38kg lamb fetching £190 and 500ppkg.
The hogg trade remained resilient despite a reduced entry of 795 hoggs. The demand for heavyweights was particularly strong, commanding prices from £142 to £155, with well-meated hoggs achieving 295 to 303ppkg. GG & HE Sevenoaks from Parc Lodge Farm led the way, with their hogg selling for a handsome £155.
An invigorated cull ewes trade saw an increased entry selling swiftly and peaking at £152. Stronger Continentals sold from £135, with leaner ewes fetching £85 to £105. The overall average for ewes was an impressive £119 per head.
With this recent wave of boundary-shattering sales, all eyes are now on Ross Market's upcoming sale fixtures. For further details, please contact Will Probert on 07595 315902 or Ross Auction Centre at 01989 762225.
Remember to save the date for the next store cattle sale on Thursday, 8th of June 2023. Contact number for entries: 01989 762225.