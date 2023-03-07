The Ross-on-Wye auction market has reported a strong trade for finished cattle and hoggets in its latest market report released on Monday, March 6.
A larger entry of clean cattle met a blistering trade peaking at 321p per kilo, with two clean cattle selling for a peak of £2,009 and £2,029. Meanwhile, hoggets saw a stronger trade with heavyweights peaking at £144 per head, and handy weights saw a lift in the trade topping at 250p per kilo.
However, the report also reveals a nice entry of predominantly stronger sorts of cull ewes, with continentals peaking at £154 and many well-fleshed ewes selling from £130 to £154. Strong but leaner ewes sold from £95 to £110, while Welsh/Hill bred ewes sold from £65 to £80. Overall, ewes averaged £103.22.
A nice entry of cull cows also saw continentals peak at 220p per kilo - £1,632, with many cows trading between £1,400 to £1,632 per head. Friesian cows averaged 184p per kilo, while beef cows averaged 210p per kilo.
The Ross-on-Wye auction market has scheduled its next sale fixture for Thursday, March 9, with 340 store cattle set to go on sale at 11.15am. For inquiries, interested parties may contact the auction market or William Probert directly at 07595 315902.