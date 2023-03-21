Ross Market, March 20, witnessed a fierce trade for cattle and hoggs, with strong demand and rapid sales.
The market saw 66 finished cattle, 30 cull cows, 1803 fat hoggs, and 473 cull ewes & rams up for sale, offering farmers and buyers a variety of options.
Finished cattle experienced a fast trade with a larger entry, as heavy steers reached a peak of £2,128, and many other top-quality steers and heifers sold between £1,950 and £2,128. Well-fleshed continental steers and heifers consistently sold between 280-310ppkg.
The top vendor for cattle, G E Phillips & Son from Dairy Farm, achieved a remarkable £2,128.24 per head and 310.00p per kilo.
Cull cows also witnessed strong demand, with the highest sale peaking at £1,886, and numerous cows selling between £1,550 and £1,886. The overall cow average was 202ppkg, equating to £1,300 per head.
Hoggs met a flying trade, seeing export sorts soar, with export-quality hoggs peaking at £139 per head. A large number of heavy hoggs were sold between £125 and £139. The overall SQQ for hoggs was 267ppkg.
GM & RD Janes from Gwaylodylade Farm led the finished hoggs market with £139 per head, while M J Turner from Graig Farm topped the price per kilo with 293p for 40kg.
Cull ewes experienced a more cautious trade compared to the previous week, but well-fleshed continentals still reached a peak of £147.
Suffolk mules were consistently traded between £125 and £140, depending on quality, while leaner ewes were sold between £75 and £95, depending on size and frame. Overall, ewes averaged £94 per head.