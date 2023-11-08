FOREST Council Cabinet Member for Economy Jonathan Lane believes local businesses do not have to sacrifice growth in order to protect the environment.
Councillor Lane (Green, Tidenham), a teacher and former head of Wyedean Sixth Form, was appointed to the cabinet in May this year following the Greens’ success in the local elections.
In anticipation of a business event at the Speech House this month at which he is set to speak, Cllr Lane sat down with Gloucestershire Director of Business West and Forest Economic Partnership board member, Ian Mean, to discuss his vision for the Forest economy.
Ian posed some penetrating questions about Green policy in relation to business, employment, deprivation and housing.
Asked what his agenda was to grow the Forest economy, Cllr Lane said: “My view is you have got to start with what you want it to be.
“So, the way I would summarise it is that I want it to be a place where people and businesses prosper - that’s the first thing.
“I want an economy that’s innovative, resilient and ‘green’.
“I want an economy where people aren’t left behind and the areas that need generation are regenerated; and I want an economy where people have the skills and qualifications to excel.
“That’s what I want for the Forest economy.”
Ian then asked: “You need companies to grow and come into the Forest. Doesn’t that growth actually clash with a lot of Green Party policy and thinking?”
“For me it doesn’t”, Cllr Lane responded, “I understand why you’re asking this question, and my priority is on what I would call ‘green’ growth: helping companies grow and decarbonise.
“I understand the ‘de-growth’ agenda of saying - our environment is in such a state that we actually have to ‘de-grow’. But I am not convinced by that.
“I think it causes a lot of social and economic problems, and I don’t think you have to ‘de-grow’ in order to protect the planet and environment.
“I think you can grow in a ‘green’ and sustainable way. Let’s take, for example, the Jones Food Company at Lydney: a successful company making money and they’re trying to do it in a ‘green’ way.
"They are growing food in a place that’s close to the point of delivery so we do not have to import it from abroad.
"They’re cutting down on food waste. If they could get some solar panels, which I think they are doing, they can power what they do with renewable energy.
"So, I think there are loads of ways that businesses can grow in a Green and sustainable way.”
Ian then questioned Cllr Lane on his plans to increase productivity in the Forest, noting that the district already has a high productivity rate, according the county council’s draft economic strategy.
Cllr Lane replied: “Isn’t that amazing? The productivity data is really, really strong. When it comes to increasing productivity. I’m tempted to say the best thing I can do is get out of the way because it’s already going well, actually.
“In fact, you could argue it is one of the biggest strengths of the Forest of Dean economy.
"Some of that is to do with the food, retail and wholesale sector, which is a very productive sector.
"The wholesale and retail sector in the Forest of Dean is actually quite a sizeable chunk of the economy and it’s one of the biggest reasons why the Forest of Dean economy is productive.”
Ian then put it to Cllr Lane that businesses need “not to be blocked from doing things or burdened with loads of regulation.”
Cll Lane said: “My take on this is that, in the main, I am a believer in a free market, and I don’t really believe that having a heavily centralised planned economy leads to a more vibrant economy.
“I actually think that it’s better as a rule if you step back, let business do its thing as that’s proved over time to be the most efficient way to match supply with demand.
"There are exceptions to the rule, of course. When the market doesn’t deliver, that’s where government must step in.”
Ian then asked how the Green Party’s commitment to Net Zero will affect Forest residents, as the area has “quite a lot of deprivation”.
He asked: “How can this really be afforded by many households?”
Cllr Lane said: “I think that there are loads of reasons for deprivation and I’m not convinced that net zero is a leading cause - deprivation existed well before net zero was a focus.
“I understand where you’re going with it, but I would actually try to look at the root causes of deprivation and tackle those, whether it be low wages, poor health, caring responsibilities, or low educational qualifications.
“There are loads of different reasons for deprivation, and I see the quest for net zero as being one that should be part of the fight against poverty.
“One of the reasons why people are poor is because they spend a disproportionate amount of their money on heating.
“Part of that is because fossil fuel prices are high and so we need to sort that out. If Britain was better at producing its own energy through sustainable means, the price of energy would fall.”
Ian then asked how the council plans to make more employment land available in the Forest, which is key to convincing businesses to come to the area.
Cllr Lane said: “I think we’ve got to use our local plan for that. When it comes to the local plan, we must protect our economic land. It should not then be passed over for housing.
"Don’t get me wrong, I think we do need more housing, but we must make sure that we are safeguarding our economic land as well. We must also look for opportunities, if land becomes available, for economic development.”
Cllr Lane was then asked whether he believes it is right to have an overall economic structure plan in place for Gloucestershire.
“I think that one thing I’ve learnt is that you don’t solve problems in isolation”, he said. “It’s far better if we co-ordinate and plan strategically together as a county about what the economic priorities are and how we are going to move forward with them.
"I appreciate that each district might have its own priorities, but I’ve also learnt that there is more in common than there is difference.
"There will be areas in districts that are a bit more idiosyncratic and there’s nothing wrong with districts trying to remedy a problem that’s specific to their community.
"You would want them to do that. But there’s also going to be huge areas of commonality across Gloucestershire.
“I daresay across the West we can all work together on problems and try to have a united voice on issues. You have got more chance of being heard when you’ve got that united voice.”
Ian then asked Cllr Lane about the Forest building its own council homes as an affordable homes builder, stating that the provision of affordable housing is “probably one of the country’s biggest challenges.”
“I completely agree”, Cllr Lane said. “I think that housing is one of the biggest problems we have in the country.
"I think there’s a massive fracture line in the country between those who own a home and those who don’t.
"I think it’s a real issue and is part of the solution to have more council houses? In short, yes, I do believe that. I think it was clearly a massive error in the 1970 and 1980s to sell off our housing stock and not replace it.
"We’re living with the consequence of that popular, short-term policy 30-40 years later, and we’re trying to sort it out now and it’s really, really difficult.
"But you’re right to bring it up as it’s one of the fundamental economic, social and political problems of our time.
"Building houses is part of the answer and I would like to see council houses as part of the mix of that solution."
Cllr Lane will be one of the speakers at a free Gloucestershire Chamber Listening to Business event, which is supported by the Forest Council, on November 23 at the Speech House.
Free tickets can be reserved by going to www.eventbrite.co.uk and searching ‘Listening to Business’.