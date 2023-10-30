POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a car was broken into on the A4136 near Marion’s Lake in Berry Hill.
The victim reported that all of the windows had been smashed on their vehicle before a night vision riflescope for bird watching was stolen.
This is believed to have taken place between 5.15am and 6.15am on Thursday (19 October) while the car was parked in a layby.
Investigating officers are asking anyone who witnessed what happened or has been offered a telescope for sale to get in contact.
Information can be provided to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 54 of October 19 at www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.