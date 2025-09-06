A CAR was on it’s side after there was an incident heading towards St Briavels from Chepstow at around 3.19pm on Saturday September 6. Police were at the scene and no further details have been confirmed. The police have been contacted for more information.
Car on it's side near St Briavels, police on scene
A car was on its side after an incident heading towards St Briavels at around 3.19pm on Saturday, September 6. Police were at the scene. No details about injuries or the cause of the incident have yet been confirmed.
By Grace Price | Reporter |
[email protected]
Saturday 6th September 2025 3:48 pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.