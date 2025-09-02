According to British Cycling they are starting at Pontypool Park at 11:30, passing through to Usk at 11:51, Llangwm at 12:07, Itton at 12:27, Llanishen at 12:38, Monmouth at 12:55, Abergavenny at 13:35, The Tumble (first passage) at 13:47, Blaenavon at 13:50, Pontypool at 14:04, Usk at 14:20, Llanellen at 14:40 to finish at The Tumble at 14:55.