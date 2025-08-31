ORGANISERS are confident Sunday's (September 7) 58th annual Monmouth Raft race can go ahead after reviewing river levels and rain forecasts.
There had been fears that the low River Wye levels exposing rocks would see a repeat of the 2022 cancellation.
But Monmouth Rotary, who organise the 6.5-mile downstream race from the rowing club to Whitebrook, have confirmed that they are planning for it to go ahead.
A post on the race's Facebook page asking people to tag and share said: "As a result of the recent rain, and the forecast of more rain in the coming days, the Raft Race will take place on Sunday 7th September.
"The event will start at Monmouth Rowing Club NP25 3DP at 12 noon.
"The Start car park is accessible from the Dixton Roundabout on the A40 at Monmouth NP25 3SY.
"Why not come along and see the fantastic raft designs before they launch on their 6.5 mile trip down the River Wye to Whitebrook NP25 4TT.
"Then visit the Finish at Whitebrook from 1pm where there is a Family Festival, including Hog Roast and licensed bar.
Prior to this weekend's go ahead, organisers had expressed concern that "several sections of the route can only be navigated by dragging, or carrying, rafts over the stoney riverbed, approx 400 yards in total.
"This is potentially dangerous for raft crews to undertake. Particularly for the heavier rafts."
