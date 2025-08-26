Following a great Bank Holiday gig at the Robin Hood last Sunday local classic rock band ü3 will be in action again as part of a free pop-up music event happening all over Monmouth all afternoon on Saturday, September 6.
“You've heard of Woodstock, well now we have created our very own Monstock festival here in Monmouth,” said one of the organisers
“Monmouth u3a has set up an afternoon to suit all musical tastes. You’ll enjoy plenty of foot-tapping folk or spirit-lifting shanty or heart-pumping classic rock.
“It’s all about local bands playing for local people in venues up and down Monnow Street. Wherever you are on Saturday afternoon you’ll be within reaching distance of some great, fun entertainment. And it’s all free!”
With entertainment popping up in local pubs right through the afternoon the acts appearing, in alphabetical order, will be Celtic Collectors, High and Dry, Shantyjacks, Tarion, U3, and the U3A Ukulele Band.
The musicians will be popping up across the town – so you can catch them more than once! So drop into The Punch House, Estero Lounge or Robin Hood any time in the afternoon from 12:30pm–5:30pm to enjoy the first ever Monstock.
Monmouth u3a is part of the National u3a, a 400,000 strong organisation comprising 1,035 u3as in the UK which provides opportunities, organised by members for members, to come together to discover, learn, make friends and have fun.
Monmouth u3a offers more than 100 different leisure, study, creative and active groups and social events. mo qualifications are required and they don’t set exams. The group is a lively and friendly organisation with over 930 members where new joiners will quickly get to know new people and make new friends who share your interests.
