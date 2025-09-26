Paul Smith, lead organiser of the car boot, would like to thank everyone who attended the car boot, both buyers and sellers.
It has been running from April until September this year and it made a great day out for people in the community.
The car boot commenced at 10.30am until 2.30pm every Saturday offering plenty of stalls including bric-a-brac, jewellery, clothes and much more.
It made a great day as there was something for everyone, plenty of food and refreshments you could enjoy along the way and will be back again next year in the spring.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.