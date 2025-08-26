THE old adage about waiting for a bus got a new twist in Monmouth today... when along came a train!
Residents and motorists had to rub their eyes today this 'classic' diesel electric locomotive appeared on the back of a low loader.
It was on its way to the Dean Forest Railway near Lydney for its September Diesel Gala when it brought traffic to a standstill on the A40 dual carriageway and Wye Bridge, before slowly trundling up the Staunton Road.
Andy Tabb posted information about it on Monmouth New Business Facebook, saying it had made a "thrilling locomotive debut at The Watercress Line's spectacular".
"Diesel rail engine 50021 'Rodney' is a British Rail Class 50 Co-Co diesel-electric locomotive that is currently preserved and features in heritage railway events, such as the 2025 Diesel Gala at the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway (GWSR).
"Known affectionately as "Dave," this locomotive was built in 1968 and was stored for a period before its restoration began in 2015 and saw its first run in 22 years in 2022.
"Built by Armstrong Whitworth, it was withdrawn from service and then underwent restoration starting in 2015.
"It is actively used for passenger services on heritage railways like the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway and the Epping Ongar Railway."
One woman posted: "There was an escort vehicle in front and behind on the dual carriageway. Took me over an hour to get from town to Wyesham."
In 1978, it was named Rodney, after the HMS Rodney, a battleship that served in both World Wars.
Dean Forest Railway posted: "The Dean Forest Railway are pleased to announce the visit of Class 50 No. 50 021 ‘Rodney’ as the second star guest for our Diesel Gala in September, courtesy of her owner Paul Spracklen.
"This will be the first time the Forest of Dean has been visited by a Class 50 – and resplendent in BR large logo blue, this former Midland and Western Region loco will make a spectacular sight along our line!
"No. 50 021 will be joining previously announced No. 55 019 ‘Royal Highland Fusilier’ and our home fleet of Class 08 No. 08 769, Class 09 No. 09 106 and Class 14 No. D9521
"Tickets are available through the DFR website, and the timetable will be released shortly."
